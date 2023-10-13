ADVERTISEMENT
Jandor files 34 grounds of appeal against Sanwo-Olu’s victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that his petition was premised on the provision of Section 177(c) and 182(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution.

He filed the appeal before the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

Adediran filed the suit together with his party, PDP.

A copy of the appeal was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Adediran said in the 34-ground appeal dated Oct. 13, that it was to express his dissatisfaction with the verdict of the tribunal.

He claimed that miscarriage of laws characterised the judgment, and prayed the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgment.

He said that the tribunal erred in law and reached a wrong conclusion when it dismissed his petition challenging the qualification of Sanwo-Olu for the March 18 governorship election.

“By this action, I reaffirm my commitment to birth a breath of fresh air in governance in Lagos State by ensuring that the provisions of the constitution and the electoral laws as regards the election of a truly qualified governor are upheld,” he said.

