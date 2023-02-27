IReV: INEC uploads 31.8% results 36 hours after elections

The INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) has failed to produce public results 36 hours after presidential and national assembly elections were successfully held in the majority of polling units across the country.

Only 56376 of the 176846 polling unit results had been uploaded to the INEC portal at the time of filing this report.

However, presidential results from states such as Kwara, Lagos, Ekiti, Yobe, and others have been announced so far at the INEC National Collation Center in Abuja.