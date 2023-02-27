ADVERTISEMENT
IReV: INEC uploads 31.8% results 36 hours after elections

Onyema Courage

36 hours after the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has only uploaded 31.8% of the presidential election results.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
In a press conference with journalists in Abuja on Friday, February 24, 2023, INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu assured Nigerians that the results of this year's general elections would be announced in record time.

The INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) has failed to produce public results 36 hours after presidential and national assembly elections were successfully held in the majority of polling units across the country.

Only 56376 of the 176846 polling unit results had been uploaded to the INEC portal at the time of filing this report.

However, presidential results from states such as Kwara, Lagos, Ekiti, Yobe, and others have been announced so far at the INEC National Collation Center in Abuja.

In other news, INEC acknowledged yesterday the delay in uploading results to IReV. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner of INEC and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, claimed the portal was slow, blaming it on technical glitches that occurred during the process of upgrading the platform from "managing off-season, State elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections."

