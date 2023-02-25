ADVERTISEMENT
Results of elections will be declared in record time - INEC

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC said this year's election results will be declared swiftly compared to what obtained in previous elections.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu [Guardian]
This was disclosed by the commissions' Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday, February 24, 2023.

I just want to say that we will ensure that result declaration will be done speedily. I can’t put a finger on the number of days or number of hours it will take but it will be done speedily.

“We are aware of the anxiety and the need for us to conclude the process quickly. It will be concluded quickly,” Mahmood said.

Speaking on the effect of the current cash crunch in the country on the elections, the INEC Chairman said not all the operations of the commission that were paid through cash by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said a large chunk of the procurement for both goods and services was carried out electronically.

Mahmood's words:But we need a small amount of money to pay for the unbanked who render critical services, particularly at the local level.

“We anticipated this challenge and interacted with the Central Bank; they promised us that the little amount we need to pay for services in cash, they will make the funds available to us and they have done so.

“And these funds have already been accessed by our state offices for elections, which is why the movement of personnel and materials in the last couple of days has gone on unhindered.

“So, I must give credit for our relationship with the Central Bank in that regard.

“The process won’t suffer any encumbrance as a result.”

