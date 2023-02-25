ADVERTISEMENT
IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Onyema Courage

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the process of uploading results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari's Polling Unit
Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

Election results are now being published on the IReV following a successful election at some polling units across the country, as promised by the electoral body.

Despite the postponement of elections in 141 polling units in Bayelsa, as well as some electoral disruption by hoodlums in Lagos, Benue, Rivers, and other states, INEC has released election results in Anambra, Zamfara, and other states.

The results of 0.67% of the elections had been posted on the INEC portal at the time of filing this report.

Out of the 176,846 polling units in the country, 1178 have been uploaded to the portal, leaving 175,668 unpublished.

