IPAC lauds Yobe APC on discipline and party supremacy

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Yobe has described the state branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a leading model in party supremacy and discipline in Nigeria’s democracy.

Alhaji Umar Kukuri, IPAC state Chairman stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Damaturu.

Kukuri is also the state Chairman of National Conscience Party (NCP).

He said the unanimous outcome of the party enlarged stakeholders meeting, mandating Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam to nominate a candidate for the party, “exhibits, unity, loyalty and discipline in the party. “

“The united position taken by stakeholders to determine the party’s governorship candidate was a demonstration of unity, discipline and loyalty.

“As the umbrella body of political parties in the state, we have been following developments in the party and the peaceful stakeholders meeting that took a unanimous position on the emergence of the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

“As democrats, we salute the party supporters for the peaceful meeting and the acceptance of the Governor’s endorsement of Alhaji Maimala Buni as the party’s candidate for the 2019 governorship election,” he said.

According to the chairman, APC supporters in the state invest their trust in Gaidam to select a successor to continue with the massive developmental strides of the outgoing administration.

“The party members mandated him to select a successor for them, because his tenure was fruitful with many achievements recorded in health care, road network, agriculture, education.”

He commended Gaidam for justifying the trust of the stakeholders by endorsing a credible and acceptable person to succeed him.

According to him, the celebrations that greet the announcement of Buni as the governor’s choice indicate his acceptance among party members.

Kukuri described Buni as a grassroots politician who rose to occupy the position of National Secretary of the ruling APC.

“This is a challenge to other political parties to ensure that they field credible and competent candidates for all public offices in the state.

“IPAC will continue to encourage political parties to enhance productivity, loyalty, discipline, internal democracy, free and fair elections for the development of Nigeria’s democracy” Kukuri said.