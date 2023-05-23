Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

This transition marks a pivotal moment for the regional alliance, as Governor Yahaya, known for his proven track record and popular support, takes charge.

Details shortly...

What you should know

ADVERTISEMENT

Having been elected as the governor of Gombe State in 2019, Governor Yahaya recently secured a second term in office following his successful reelection bid in the 2023 general election. His victory not only reaffirms his political standing but also underscores the faith and confidence the people of Gombe State have in his leadership.

The Northern State Governors Forum is a coalition of governors from the 19 northern states of Nigeria, established to foster unity, cooperation, and collaboration among its members.