The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Ima Elijah

Leadership transition signals new era of governance in Northern Nigeria

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya [Punch]
Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya [Punch]

Recommended articles

This transition marks a pivotal moment for the regional alliance, as Governor Yahaya, known for his proven track record and popular support, takes charge.

Details shortly...

ADVERTISEMENT

Having been elected as the governor of Gombe State in 2019, Governor Yahaya recently secured a second term in office following his successful reelection bid in the 2023 general election. His victory not only reaffirms his political standing but also underscores the faith and confidence the people of Gombe State have in his leadership.

The Northern State Governors Forum is a coalition of governors from the 19 northern states of Nigeria, established to foster unity, cooperation, and collaboration among its members.

The position of Chairman holds great significance as it offers a platform for the elected governor to shape policies and drive initiatives that address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by the northern region.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

Lamidi Apapa faction of Labour Party wants Bola Tinubu to be sworn in on May 29 as Nigeria's 16th president. [Tribune]

LP crisis festers as Apapa clashes with party officials at presidential tribunal