ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Interesting development as El-Rufai leads delegation to visit Atiku

Nurudeen Shotayo

El-rufai and other political bigwigs were spotted at Atiku's residence exchanging pleasantries.

Atiku receives El-Rufai's delegation at Abuja residence [Daily Trust]
Atiku receives El-Rufai's delegation at Abuja residence [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The visit was to formally request the hand of Atiku’s daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage to the family of Kashim Imam.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, by AbdulRasheed Shehu, the Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to the former Vice President

The event also had in attendance prominent political figures, including the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, and former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa State and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing photos from the event on X, Shehu wrote: “His Excellency Atiku Abubakar welcomed the family of Kashim Imam, led by former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, to his Asokoro residence. The delegation came to formally request the hand of his daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage.

ALSO READ: Court transfers El-Rufai’s ₦423bn fraud case, blocks bid to halt proceedings

Interesting development as El-Rufai leads delegation to visit Atiku
Interesting development as El-Rufai leads delegation to visit Atiku Pulse Nigeria

“Prominent dignitaries at the event include the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa State and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State among others.

“The mini gathering was a testament to the esteem in which His Excellency Atiku Abubakar is held, and the significance of the occasion. AbdulRasheed Shehu Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON August 21, 2024.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: FG increases passport processing fees to ₦100k

BREAKING: FG increases passport processing fees to ₦100k

Interesting development as El-Rufai leads delegation to visit Atiku

Interesting development as El-Rufai leads delegation to visit Atiku

Emir Sanusi overwhelmed by emotions after completing PhD in London

Emir Sanusi overwhelmed by emotions after completing PhD in London

FG collaborates with major oil & gas association to support local refineries

FG collaborates with major oil & gas association to support local refineries

Tinubu approves conversion of Nasarawa specialist hospital to teaching hospital

Tinubu approves conversion of Nasarawa specialist hospital to teaching hospital

Benue crisis: Court halts APC's move to sack party chair Agada

Benue crisis: Court halts APC's move to sack party chair Agada

Tinubu will prove doubters wrong – Media group

Tinubu will prove doubters wrong – Media group

Survey shows prices of garri, tomatoes, others drop in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu

Survey shows prices of garri, tomatoes, others drop in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu

Arewa youths protest, demand supply of crude to Dangote Refinery

Arewa youths protest, demand supply of crude to Dangote Refinery

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu urged to integrate marginalised women’s campaign council

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Rivers High court judgment not binding on our party – APC

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Grand conspiracy behind Rivers APC crisis to undermine Tinubu - Okocha

Lagos LG polls record low turn out (OnlineNigeria)

Low voter turnout mars Bauchi LG poll