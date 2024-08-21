Interesting development as El-Rufai leads delegation to visit Atiku

The visit was to formally request the hand of Atiku’s daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage to the family of Kashim Imam.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, by AbdulRasheed Shehu, the Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to the former Vice President

The event also had in attendance prominent political figures, including the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, and former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa State and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing photos from the event on X, Shehu wrote: “His Excellency Atiku Abubakar welcomed the family of Kashim Imam, led by former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, to his Asokoro residence. The delegation came to formally request the hand of his daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage.

Pulse Nigeria

“Prominent dignitaries at the event include the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa State and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State among others.