RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC yet to receive certified court judgement on Akpabio’s candidacy

Ima Elijah

The court eld that INEC acted illegally by refusing to accept and publish Akpabio’s name...

Godswill Akpabio
Godswill Akpabio

Recommended articles

What happened: A Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier ordered INEC to recognise Akpabio as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom North/West district in 2023.

What the court said: Specifically, Justice Emeka Nwite held that INEC acted illegally by refusing to accept and publish Akpabio’s name after it was sent by APC.

But reacting to the development during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, INEC National Electoral Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said the electoral body does not rely on media reports before making decisions.

“As of today, we have not received any court order/judgement,” he said when asked if INEC will obey the verdict.

“Based on our rules, we respect court orders because under Section 287 of the Constitution; we are a public institution and are bound to obey orders from properly constituted courts of law.

“But we have to receive the judgement, study the judgment, understand what has transpired in relation to the matter, and then make a decision on what the court expects us to do and also make a decision whether the commission will appeal against such a judgement.”

Why INEC is deploying BVAS: Okoye also defended the commission’s decision to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) for voter accreditation and verification ahead of the 2023 polls.

According to him, the decision to adopt BVAS followed challenges it experienced during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

On plans by some politicians to challenge the legality of BVAS in court, the INEC National Commissioner explained that the technological device is backed by the Electoral Act.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU strike: Court to deliver ruling in FG’s prayer Sept. 19

ASUU strike: Court to deliver ruling in FG’s prayer Sept. 19

Why we chose to become Nigerians – Foreigners conferred Nigerian citizenship

Why we chose to become Nigerians – Foreigners conferred Nigerian citizenship

El-Rufai presents C of O to Sheikh Gumi, Kawo market traders

El-Rufai presents C of O to Sheikh Gumi, Kawo market traders

NIMC captures 89m Nigerians in database- Official

NIMC captures 89m Nigerians in database- Official

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting

INEC yet to receive certified court judgement on Akpabio’s candidacy

INEC yet to receive certified court judgement on Akpabio’s candidacy

No new registrant has been added to Voters’ Register – INEC

No new registrant has been added to Voters’ Register – INEC

APC supporters stage solidarity walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Ibadan

APC supporters stage solidarity walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Ibadan

INEC denies altering voters’ register for 2023 elections

INEC denies altering voters’ register for 2023 elections

Trending

Beauty Tukura, Peter Obi

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode accuses Peter Obi of attempting to start a second civil war

Ifeanyi-Ubah

How Ifeanyi Ubah survived an attack on his convoy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson