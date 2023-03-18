INEC uploads 51.55% Lagos governorship results on IReV
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has now uploaded more than 50% of the governorship election results from Lagos to IReV (INEC Results Viewing Portal).
Pulse previously reported that the electoral body had begun uploading governorship election results to its portal.
At the time of publication, INEC had successfully uploaded the results of 6,869 polling units in Lagos state, out of a total of 13,325 polling units, to the IReV platform.
