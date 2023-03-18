ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Onyema Courage

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the process of transferring the results of the gubernatorial election to the Integrated Results and Electoral (IReV) platform.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

As of the time of this report, the results of eight polling units in Zamfara State, 46 polling units in Rivers State, and 40 polling units in Lagos State have been successfully uploaded.

