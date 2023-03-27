ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners in Lagos on Thursday

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to her, attendance at the presentation of certificates is strictly by invitation.

INEC begins state collation of governorship LGAs results in Lagos
INEC begins state collation of governorship LGAs results in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has fixed Thursday for issuance of Certificates of Return to winners in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Recommended articles

Mr Olusegun Agbaje, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, disclosed this in a statement on Monday by Mrs Adenike Tadese, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity.

Tadese said: “INEC Lagos State has scheduled Thursday, March 30, for issuance of the Certificates of Return to the Governor and Deputy Governor – Elect and the elected members of the State House of Assembly.

“The event shall take place at the Media Centre, State Office, 6, Birrel Avenue, Yaba, Lagos by 11:00am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, attendance at the presentation of certificates is strictly by invitation.

She urged participants to be orderly and organised during the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of APC was re-elected for a second term, along with his running mate and deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, in the March 18 Governorship election in the state.

Also, APC candidates won 38 of the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly during the March 18 state assembly election, while Labour Party candidates clinched two.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Give Wike a core role in your government - Umahi begs Tinubu

Give Wike a core role in your government - Umahi begs Tinubu

I support calls for presidential tribunal proceedings to be televised - Falana

I support calls for presidential tribunal proceedings to be televised - Falana

NEMA distributes Saudi King’s food items to 500 vulnerable households in Kano

NEMA distributes Saudi King’s food items to 500 vulnerable households in Kano

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners in Lagos on Thursday

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners in Lagos on Thursday

I'm still expecting Oyetola to congratulate me - Adeleke

I'm still expecting Oyetola to congratulate me - Adeleke

Ben Ayade: Nigerian Journalist Jalingo sent to Kuje prison over cybercrime

Ben Ayade: Nigerian Journalist Jalingo sent to Kuje prison over cybercrime

INEC announces date for supplementary elections in Adamawa, Kebbi

INEC announces date for supplementary elections in Adamawa, Kebbi

PDP chairman Iyorchia Ayu reacts to suspension from party

PDP chairman Iyorchia Ayu reacts to suspension from party

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to reopen land borders

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to reopen land borders

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi and Chimaroke Nnamani. (Legit)

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu

Peter Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Democracy will end in Nigeria if Tinubu is sworn in - Datti talks tough

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti