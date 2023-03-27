INEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners in Lagos on Thursday

Mr Olusegun Agbaje, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, disclosed this in a statement on Monday by Mrs Adenike Tadese, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity.

Tadese said: “INEC Lagos State has scheduled Thursday, March 30, for issuance of the Certificates of Return to the Governor and Deputy Governor – Elect and the elected members of the State House of Assembly.

“The event shall take place at the Media Centre, State Office, 6, Birrel Avenue, Yaba, Lagos by 11:00am.”

According to her, attendance at the presentation of certificates is strictly by invitation.

She urged participants to be orderly and organised during the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of APC was re-elected for a second term, along with his running mate and deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, in the March 18 Governorship election in the state.