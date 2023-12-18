INEC targets February 2024 for bye-elections to fill legislative vacancies
This includes one senatorial seat, 11 federal constituencies, and 22 state constituencies awaiting representation.
The decision stems from the imperative to fill the gaps left by court orders, resignations, and unfortunate fatalities.
During a recent meeting with political party leaders, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, provided insight into the upcoming electoral undertakings.
Professor Yakubu disclosed that the judiciary, following the conclusion of legal wrangles, mandated the commission to organise rerun elections across 34 federal and state constituencies.
