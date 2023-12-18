ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC targets February 2024 for bye-elections to fill legislative vacancies

Ima Elijah

This includes one senatorial seat, 11 federal constituencies, and 22 state constituencies awaiting representation.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The decision stems from the imperative to fill the gaps left by court orders, resignations, and unfortunate fatalities.

During a recent meeting with political party leaders, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, provided insight into the upcoming electoral undertakings.

Professor Yakubu disclosed that the judiciary, following the conclusion of legal wrangles, mandated the commission to organise rerun elections across 34 federal and state constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The INEC chief further clarified that this includes one senatorial seat, 11 federal constituencies, and 22 state constituencies awaiting representation.



Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC targets February 2024 for bye-elections to fill legislative vacancies

INEC targets February 2024 for bye-elections to fill legislative vacancies

Israel launch fresh attacks at night in Gaza as UN security council considers aid access vote

Israel launch fresh attacks at night in Gaza as UN security council considers aid access vote

Gov Mbah plans to construct 260 primary health centers across state's electoral wards

Gov Mbah plans to construct 260 primary health centers across state's electoral wards

Drugs, medical supplies are now expensive – APC leader alerts Tinubu

Drugs, medical supplies are now expensive – APC leader alerts Tinubu

I'll be the meat to catch the antelope - APC guber aspirant promises to change Edo economy

I'll be the meat to catch the antelope - APC guber aspirant promises to change Edo economy

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates ₦750m market transfer money for 15,000 people in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates ₦750m market transfer money for 15,000 people in Lagos

The best Nigerian football players of all time

The best Nigerian football players of all time

US lawmaker pushes for Nigeria's inclusion on religious persecution list

US lawmaker pushes for Nigeria's inclusion on religious persecution list

Dare him, see fire – Former Chief of Staff warns Fubara against provoking Wike

Dare him, see fire – Former Chief of Staff warns Fubara against provoking Wike

Pulse Sports

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers

Amaewhule, reportedly aligned with ex-governor Nyesom Wike, clashed with Ehie, who is known to be in the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. [BNN]

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]

Senate confirms nomination of 19 commissioners for National Population Commission

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu [Guardian]

INEC Chairman Yakubu warns politicians against 'win-at-all-costs' attitude