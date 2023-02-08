INEC showcases how results will be uploaded with BVAS machine

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has showcased to Nigerians the working process of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machine.
INEC’s Deputy Director, ICT, Lawrence Bayode, while featuring on Channels Television’s program on Wednesday, February 08, 2023, revealed that INEC was currently configuring the BVAS machines ahead of the general elections.
Bayode demonstrated how election results will be uploaded using the BVAS machine.
Meanwhile: The Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Tim Akano, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a stress test on Data-in-Motion or in Transit on Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), before the election proper.
Akano said this would help to ensure that there is stronger security protection for data transmission before the elections.
