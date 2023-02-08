ADVERTISEMENT
INEC showcases how results will be uploaded with BVAS machine

Ima Elijah

Tech expert wants INEC to carry out stress test on BVAS before election

INEC inaugurates Election Monitoring and Support Centre Committee
INEC inaugurates Election Monitoring and Support Centre Committee

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has showcased to Nigerians the working process of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machine.

INEC’s Deputy Director, ICT, Lawrence Bayode, while featuring on Channels Television’s program on Wednesday, February 08, 2023, revealed that INEC was currently configuring the BVAS machines ahead of the general elections.

Bayode demonstrated how election results will be uploaded using the BVAS machine.

See video below:

Meanwhile: The Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Tim Akano, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a stress test on Data-in-Motion or in Transit on Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), before the election proper.

Akano said this would help to ensure that there is stronger security protection for data transmission before the elections.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

BREAKING: Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Lagos APC suspends campaigns due to fuel scarcity

INEC showcases how results will be uploaded with BVAS machine

Ekiti pays N130m to retirees of LG, teachers

Fuel scarcity: NNPC starts direct supply to IPMAN

INEC to engage over 17,000 ad-hoc staff in election duties in Enugu State

Naira re-design won’t affect 2023 general election- CBN

Lagos PDP mourns as deputy governorship candidate loses mum

Gov. Wike donates N70million to families of three slain police officers

5 indicators that Tinubu may not be enjoying Buhari's full support [Editor's Opinion]

How Bola Tinubu made his money

BREAKING: Lawan wins, Supreme Court sacks Machina

Stears poll predicts next president is Peter Obi