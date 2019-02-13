The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has responded to the allegations levelled against it by the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, accused INEC of working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC chairman cited the ban on the party’s candidates in Zamfara state as a proof that the electoral body is siding the PDP.

He also alleged that two INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners in the South-South are working for the PDP.

In its response, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi called on Oshiomhole to provide proof of his allegations.

According to Vanguard, Oyekanmi said “It is not true that the Independent National Electoral Commission is working hand in gloves with any political party to do the wrong things. The issue of Zamfara and Rivers are well known.

“In the case of Zamfara, the Commission had written to the APC leadership to notify it that, due to its inability to conduct its primaries in Zamfara State within the stipulated time as required by law, the party cannot field candidates for the governorship election. Thereafter, two cases were instituted in court resulting in two rulings which were delivered the same day. The Commission then adopted one of the rulings.

“In the case of Rivers, it was the Supreme Court that took a final decision on the fate of APC. Therefore, both cases were purely judicial and INEC, being a law abiding institution, will always obey court orders/judgment.

“The Commission is not a political party and does not have a candidate for the forthcoming general elections. Our duty is to provide a level-playing field for all registered political parties and ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“We will not join issues with anyone but we have been accused by the PDP too. However, we do not want to be distracted because we are focused on preparations for the elections. If they have hard evidences, they can write to the Commission and attach the evidences.”

Meanwhile, the former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has alleged that the APC is planning to postpone the presidential election which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 16, 2019.