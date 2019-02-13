The former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to postpone the presidential elections slated to hold on Saturday, February 16, 2019, to the second week in March.

Fayose made the allegation in a post which he published on Twitter on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

The former Governor said that the ruling APC will use the fire incident that occurred at several offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as excuse.

“Leadership of APC now in crucial meeting.They are considering postponement of Saturday's elections till 2nd week of March, using burning of INEC offices in Anambra, Abia & Plateau States as well as insecurity in some States as reasons,” he said.

We are ready

Despite the fire incidents at three of its offices in Plateau, Abia and Anambra states, INEC has expressed readiness to hold the elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also accused the APC of sponsoring the incidents.