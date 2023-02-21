ADVERTISEMENT
INEC reassures Nigerians, International Community of free, fair, credible general election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured Nigerians and the international Community of free, fair and credible elections.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave the reassurance when he received Commonwealth Election Observer Mission to Nigeria, led by former South Africa President, Thabo Mbeki, at INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

”INEC understands the enormous benefits of conducting credible elections, not just on Nigeria but the Africa continent.

“Election in Nigeria is huge and we understand. As I said, the responsibility rest on our shoulders.

“We also understand the benefits of credible elections. It will not only bring peace and good governance to our country, but the positive effects on our sub-region.

“I want to assure you that we will never let Nigeria and the international community down,’’ Yakubu said.

Yakubu also commended the Commonwealth Observer Mission’s contributions to the development of Nigeria electoral system.

He said that Nigeria had benefited a lot from the Commonwealth through the implementation of recommendations in its reports on Nigeria’s previous elections.

“We have benefited from your previous election observation reports. So much of the innovations introduced over time are benefited from your observation reports.

“We don’t take your observations lightly.,” he said.

He said that INEC looked forward again to the mission’s robust reports on 2023 general elections.

Earlier in his remarks, Mbeki said the mission was in Nigeria to observe the country election and at the end make it report.

Mbeki expressed confidence that Nigeria would achieve credible and successful elections.

“This is the seven elections since independent. Nigeria is a very important country with huge impacts on itself and on the continent.

“So, it is always very important that as commonwealth we should come and be with you as you hold these important elections and to observe same.

“Of course, we come very hopeful and very confident that we will have successful elections, peaceful elections and intrusive elections and at the end hopefully there will be no complain,’’ Mbeki said.

He said the mission was at the INEC headquaters to listen to the level of preparations and render assistance for the commission to achieve its mandate.

