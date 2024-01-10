ADVERTISEMENT
INEC ready for re-run polls in Kano — REC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the constituencies are: Kunchi/Tsanyawa, Kura/Garun Malam and Rimin Gado/Tofa.

Amb. Abdu Zango, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state said this while addressing stakeholders at the commission’s headquarters in Kano on Wednesday.

He said: “We are fully ready for the re-run elections with our trained electoral personnel ready to conduct transparent and credible elections in the six Local Government Areas of the State.

“We are conducting elections in 66 polling units across the six local government areas. Any person without a permanent voter card will not participate in the court re-run elections.”

The REC said that already, the commission had already deployed non-sensitive materials to all the affected local government areas.

Zango said: ”We will be deploying the sensitive materials a day to the elections”.

He also said that the BVAS machine would be used during the re-run elections aimed at ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

Zango expressed confidence that the re-run elections would be successful.

”We have prepared and equipped our personnel with basic electoral knowledge for the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections,” he said.

The REC commended the efforts of the Police for its readiness to provide the required security before, during and after the re-run elections.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hussaini Gumel, said at the event that the command had already put in place security measures to ensure the smooth implementation of all electoral processes in the affected local government Areas.

Represented by CSP Hamma Abdullahi, Gumel said the police would be visible in all the polling units to enable eligible voters in the six local government areas to participate in the exercise without threat to lives and property.

He warned leaders of political parties that would be participating in the election to impress on their supporters to shun all kinds of political violence, ballot snatching and thuggery during the exercise.

“Police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any person or group of people found disrupting the peaceful political atmosphere the state is known for,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Sept. 30, 2023, ordered the re-run polls in the six state constituencies.

