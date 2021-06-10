INEC publishes official notice for Anambra governorship election

Oyekanmi said that by Thursday activities for party’s primaries and collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters for the election were expected to start.

He recalled that on Jan 19, the commission published the timetable and schedule of activities for the state election, outlining 14 activities.

“In continuation of preparations for the election, the commission has today, Wednesday June 9, implemented the first activity on the timetable by publishing the official notice for the election in our offices in Anambra State.

“Tomorrow, Thursday June 10, the next two activities will kick off namely: the commencement of primaries by political parties to democratically nominate their candidates for the election as well as the collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters,” Oyekanmi said.