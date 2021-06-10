RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC publishes official notice for Anambra governorship election

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has published the official notice for the Nov. 6, Anambra governorship election in all its offices across the state.

INEC publishes official notice for Anambra governorship election. [NAN]
INEC publishes official notice for Anambra governorship election. [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

The commission disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman.

Recommended articles

Oyekanmi said that by Thursday activities for party’s primaries and collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters for the election were expected to start.

He recalled that on Jan 19, the commission published the timetable and schedule of activities for the state election, outlining 14 activities.

“In continuation of preparations for the election, the commission has today, Wednesday June 9, implemented the first activity on the timetable by publishing the official notice for the election in our offices in Anambra State.

“Tomorrow, Thursday June 10, the next two activities will kick off namely: the commencement of primaries by political parties to democratically nominate their candidates for the election as well as the collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters,” Oyekanmi said.

The commission, according to Oyekanmi, reiterates appeal to political parties to conduct credible and rancour-free primaries in compliance with the law and INEC regulations and guidelines.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Met Museum joins long list of institutions returning stolen artifacts to Nigeria

Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers in shootout in Kogi

Labour kicks against FG's plan to privatise education

INEC publishes official notice for Anambra governorship election

Kidnapers ask for N10m ransom to release UniJos lecturer

Buhari to visit Lagos to commission projects on Thursday

ASUP suspends 2-month-old strike

JAMB Registrar says 2nd UTME may be conducted due to registration challenges

Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day