INEC presents Certificate of Return to Ogun governor Abiodun

The presentation of certificates to Abiodun, Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and 25 members-elect of the House of Assembly took place at the INEC media center in Abeokuta on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Pulse Nigeria

The National Commissioner in charge of Ogun, Osun, and Ondo States, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, supervised the ceremony and lauded the citizens of Ogun State for their peaceful conduct during the election.

