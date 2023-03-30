The sports category has moved to a new website.
INEC presents Certificate of Return to Ogun governor Abiodun

Ima Elijah

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has received his Certificate of Return from INEC, following his victory in the March governorship election

Ogun state governor-elect Prince Dapo Abiodun during victory celebration [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after being declared the winner of the March governorship election.

The presentation of certificates to Abiodun, Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and 25 members-elect of the House of Assembly took place at the INEC media center in Abeokuta on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Ogun: INEC issues Certificates of Return to Abiodun, legislators-elect [WhatsApp broadcast]
The National Commissioner in charge of Ogun, Osun, and Ondo States, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, supervised the ceremony and lauded the citizens of Ogun State for their peaceful conduct during the election.

Why this matters: The presentation of the Certificates of Return marks the formal conclusion of the governorship election in Ogun State, and Governor Abiodun is expected to be sworn in for a second term soon.

