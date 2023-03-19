INEC postpones collation of Ebonyi guber election results till Monday.

The REC said, “for the one local government that is remaining, we are going to take from what it contains in the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“So, we will allow them to go through the result sheet and come up with their result and where it fails to tally with IReV, we will cancel the local government. We are meeting by 10 O’clock tomorrow,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commission has announced 12 local government areas out of the 13 councils of the state.

