Sani Jaji: INEC gets notice to recall Zamfara APC Rep member

Segun Adeyemi

Constituents have begun gathering signatures from voters listed in the voters' register and these signatures will be sent to INEC for verification, leading to a potential referendum on Jaji's recall.

Hon Aminu Sani Jaji [Facebook]
Hon Aminu Sani Jaji [Facebook]

In accordance with Section 69 of the Nigerian Constitution, they cited inadequate representation as the reason for their action.

The recall petition was delivered to the INEC Headquarters in Abuja, where it was officially acknowledged and stamped.

Pulse gathered that constituents have begun gathering signatures from voters listed in the voters' register.

These signatures will be sent to the commission for verification, leading to a potential referendum on Jaji's recall.

In a statement made available to Pulse, Hon. Bello Mahmud Birnin Magaji, Chairman of the Coalition for Sustainable Democracy and its Secretary, Comrade Mustapha Ibrahim, urged constituents to turn up en masse for this crucial civic exercise.

They said, "We urge eligible voters in the constituency to turn up en masse for this crucial civic exercise. The urgent need to recall Hon. Jaji cannot be overemphasised as he failed woefully to represent his constituency at a time his service is most needed."

