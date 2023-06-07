The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
INEC drops list of final candidates for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

18 political parties fielded candidates in Kogi, while 17 parties fielded candidates in Imo, and 16 parties in Bayelsa.

Dino Melaye is a governorship candidate in Kogi State [Vanguard]

Those listed for Bayelsa poll included Governor Diri Duoye (PDP), Chief Sylva Timipre (APC), Eradiri Udengmobofa (LP), Osuluku Binalatefa (SDP) and Ogege Mercy (APP).

The candidates for Kogi were Leke Abejide (ADC), Dino Melaye (PDP), Ahmed Ododo (APC) and Suleiman Fati (ZLP).

Those listed for the Imo poll included Governor Hope Uzodinmma (APC), Ayanwu Samuel (PDP), Odunzeh Ben (NNPP) and Achony Nneji (LP).

Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner and Information and Voter Education Committee, said in a statement in Abuja the list was approved by the commission at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Okoye said that the decision was in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He said that the section required the publication of the list not later than 150 days to election day, that is, Friday June 9, following the period for voluntary withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties under Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2022.

"The final list has been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.

"Same will be published in our State and Local Government offices in the affected States on Thursday June 8 ahead of the statutory deadline of June 9," Okoye said.

The list showed that all 18 political parties fielded candidates for Kogi poll, while 17 parties fielded candidates for Imo and 16 parties in Bayelsa.

The list also showed that two political parties fielded female candidates for Bayelsa poll, while only one party fielded a female candidate for Kogi poll.

Okoye reminded political parties and their candidates that in line with timetable and schedule of activities for the election, campaign in public would officially commence on Wednesday, June 14 in line with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and end on November 9, 24 hours prior to election day.

"We urge parties and candidates to conduct their political activities with civility and decorum as peaceful electioneering heralds a peaceful election.

"Political parties and candidates have a responsibility to de-escalate tension, ahead of the election," Okoye said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

