INEC declares Abdullahi Sule of APC winner of Nasarawa governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Gov. Abdullahi Sule and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of governorship election in Nasarawa State.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule (DailyPost)
The INEC returning officer said that the APC candidate polled a total of 347, 209 votes to defeats his closest opponent David Ombugadu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 283, 016 votes.

The returning therefore, said:” Abdullahi Sule of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election is hereby declared winner and returned elected”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2019, Sule wone the governorship election by polling 327,229 votes to defeat Mr David Ombugadu of the PDP who scored 184,281 votes.

NAN reports that Mr Labaran Maku of the All Progressives Grand Alliance polled a total of 132,784 votes at the election. The result indicated that APC won in 11 out of the 13 local government areas of the state

