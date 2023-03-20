INEC declares Abdullahi Sule of APC winner of Nasarawa governorship election

The INEC returning officer said that the APC candidate polled a total of 347, 209 votes to defeats his closest opponent David Ombugadu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 283, 016 votes.

The returning therefore, said:” Abdullahi Sule of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election is hereby declared winner and returned elected”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2019, Sule wone the governorship election by polling 327,229 votes to defeat Mr David Ombugadu of the PDP who scored 184,281 votes.

