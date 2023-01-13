INEC Chairman, Obi, Kwankwaso to speak at Chatham House

Other Nigerians also billed to speak at the Royal Institute of International Affairs next week are the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

This comes a month after the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, made a presentation and fielded questions from the audience at the Chatham House as part of the build-up to the February 25, presidential election.

Meanwhile, giving details of the upcoming event on its website, the international think tank group emphasised that the sessions are part of a series of events and outputs geared towards examining Nigeria's preparedness for the 2023 elections and other political developments.

In the schedule of events, The Labour Party Presidential candidate will on January 16, 2023, make a presentation on his vision for policy and governance reforms in Nigeria, as well as his priorities for tackling deep-rooted insecurity and corruption.

He's also expected to discuss measures to promote social and political mobility for Nigerian citizens.

On his part, the INEC Chairman will discuss the commission's preparations and priorities for ensuring electoral integrity and inclusivity on 17, January 2023.

Yakubu will also speak to the key challenges and plans for the conduct of the elections, including election security and the use of new technological systems.