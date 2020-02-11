There was pandemonium on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the residence of the factional State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Lawrence Okah, after a bomb went off in the building.

The Nation reports that the bomb shattered a part of the building and dug a hole in the ground.

No life was lost in the incident. Okah said he is lucky to be alive .

Following the bomb explosion, a team of police anti-bomb squad arrived at Okah's residence at about 8:00am to remove a latent explosive.

War in Edo politics

Okah is loyal to the Adams Oshiomhole faction of the APC in Edo which has been at loggerheads with the Governor Godwin Obaseki faction for months.

Oshiomhole, who is the national chairman of the APC, has been expelled from the state chapter of the APC by Obaseki and his loyalists.

Chieftains of the APC such as Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr. Pius Odubu and others were at Okah's residence for a solidarity visit when the bomb went off.

The Edo governorship election will hold on September 19, 2020.