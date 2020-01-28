Defections to Gov Hope Uzodinma’s APC in Imo are coming thick and fast, with the Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Collins Chiji, making the switch from the PDP to the APC.

Seven other lawmakers joined Chiji to the APC from the PDP.

Chiji announced his defection and those of his colleagues during plenary on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

The plenary lasted for 15 minutes and came to an abrupt end after the speaker announced the names of the defecting legislators.

Names of defected lawmakers

Apart from the Speaker, others who defected are Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru), Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West) Chigozie Nwaneri(Oru East), Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), Kennedy Ibe (Obowo) Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte/Uboma), and Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise).

APC now has 18 lawmakers in the 27-member Imo House of Assembly.

PDP has 8 lawmakers, with indications that more will defect to the APC in the coming days.

On January 21, nine legislators defected to the APC in Imo from the AA and PDP, barely a week after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as Imo governor and declared Hope Uzodinma of the APC winner of the March 9, 2019 election.

The APC had no lawmaker in the 27-member Imo state house of assembly when Uzodinma was declared governor by the apex court on January 14.