The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo State has handed two of its staff over to Police authorities for tampering with election figures.

Kelechi Ezirim, the collation officer of Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area, and Chris Ogbuadu, the electoral officer in charge of the same LGA, were handed over to the police at the state collation center.

During the presentation of results, the officials admitted to collating results from polling units where elections did not take place.

The result from the LGA had generated heated debate among party agents at the centre who protested that the numbers were tampered with after they had been initially properly collated.

The returning officer, Francis Otunta, described the act as malpractice and ordered police officers to take the officials into custody.