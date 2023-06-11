The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I’m ready to kneel down, beg my colleagues for Akpabio/Barau - Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Ndume said that the stability group had 73 persons who had signed for the Akpabio/Barau ticket.

Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:MrMtag]
Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:MrMtag]

Recommended articles

Shettima said this at an interaction with senators across party lines held in Abuja.

“I’m ready to kneel down and beg my colleagues for the sake of the nation. This is for the survival of this nation.

“Here we are with a muslim president and a muslim vice-president in a multi ethnic, multi religious polity like ours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Number 1, 2. All of the same faith for God sake!!!.

“Under the current dispensation, the worst, the most incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the Presidency of the Senate,” he said.

Shettima added: ”Equity, justice and fairness demands that the number three citizen of this country should be christian.

“What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. But most importantly, we should make deliberate efforts to take inclusivity in governance.

“This is a young nation where every community will like to have fair representation on the dinner table of their kinsmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Politics is about perception, politics is about optics. I want to appeal to you, I want to appeal to your conscience.

“The stability and inclusivity and togetherness of this nation supersedes the depth of our pockets, stability of our pockets.

“We are talking about the sustainability of the nation. The nation is in a crossroad”.

Also speaking, Senator Ali Ndume (APC-Borno) said that the stability group had 73 persons who had signed for the Akpabio/Barau ticket.

“We are working very hard to support you in your course for the stability of this country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have committed ourselves to your administration alongside President Bola Tinubu to ensure the stability of the Nigeria.

“The last time we had a meeting with the lawmakers-elect across party lines, the president shook hands with each one of us and called us by our native names.

“This is one administration that will not only be people-oriented but close to the grassroot,” he said.

He added: ”So far, the decisions that are coming out are those that will strengthen Nigeria.

“We’ll see Nigeria change before our very eyes and we’re committed to being a part of that change. We assure you not just of our loyalty but the stability of the parliament.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Jibrin said “I must begin by thanking His Excellency, the vice- president for his uncommon commitment.

“To the actualisation of all those that have been endorsed by the party to preside over the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“Your commitment is not to us as persons, it’s to the stability and peaceful coexistence of the people and indeed the progress of this nation.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fuel station owners in Kano gnash teeth as sales drop

Fuel station owners in Kano gnash teeth as sales drop

Democracy in bondage, stop influencing elections - Atiku tells governing elite

Democracy in bondage, stop influencing elections - Atiku tells governing elite

Lagos Police rearrest suspect 22 months after escaping from custody

Lagos Police rearrest suspect 22 months after escaping from custody

FG writes military authorities over illegal petroleum lifting in Bonny, Rivers

FG writes military authorities over illegal petroleum lifting in Bonny, Rivers

Police confirm death of 70-year-old knocked down by a horse rider in Jigawa

Police confirm death of 70-year-old knocked down by a horse rider in Jigawa

Ohaneze seeks arrest of Chima Uzor for alleged impersonation

Ohaneze seeks arrest of Chima Uzor for alleged impersonation

I’m ready to kneel down, beg my colleagues for Akpabio/Barau - Shettima

I’m ready to kneel down, beg my colleagues for Akpabio/Barau - Shettima

Rep member who called Nigeria Air fraud asked me for bribe - Hadi Sirika

Rep member who called Nigeria Air fraud asked me for bribe - Hadi Sirika

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound skunk in native black soap, tramadol pills in women hair

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound skunk in native black soap, tramadol pills in women hair

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown/NASS]

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

Atiku Abubakar [Daily Trust]

Atiku's petition hearing progresses with incomplete INEC documents