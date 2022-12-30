ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I’m not mole for APC – Lagos PDP guber candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PDP Governorship Candidate for Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (a.k.a. Jandor), says he is not a mole for APC but strongly determined to end its reign in the state.

The Convener of the Lagos for Lagos movement, Abdul Azeez, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.
The Convener of the Lagos for Lagos movement, Abdul Azeez, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

Adediran made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He reacted to speculations that he was planted in PDP by the APC which has been ruling Lagos State since 1999.

It is also being insinuated that Adediran, a former APC chieftain and former leader of Lagos4Lagos Movement, is close to the APC Presidential Candidate, Chief Bola Tinubu.

He told NAN that it would be illogical for him to be APC’s mole in PDP and be giving APC ‘headaches’ in his campaigns.

Adediran said that though he was in APC for some years until January 2022, he had not had a one-on-one meeting with Tinubu, also a former Governor of the state.

The candidate said: “It might be difficult for anybody to believe that I have never had a one-on-one meeting with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“I have not set my feet on his Bourdillon house. Yes, I was coming from APC, but I have never been elected nor appointed.

“I have only been a consultant on that corridor.”

On the implications of the crisis rocking the PDP at the national level, Adediran said that the party had no problem both at the national and state levels that could affect its fortune in the 2023 elections.

He said that the G-5 PDP govenors were still major stakeholders in the party.

Adediran said: “For those who can take time to do a thorough diagnosis of the situation that is happening within the PDP, we know that PDP has no problem either at the national level or at the state level.

“None of the aggrieved governors is telling party members in there respective states to do otherwise on election day.

“They are major stakeholders in PDP business in their respective states.”

Adediran also described as false, insinuations that his candidacy was opposed by Chief Olabode George, a former PDP National Deputy Chairman and PDP stalwart in Lagos State.

“Chief Bode George never opposed my candidacy. He is my leader, he wants to see PDP win Lagos.

“I can assure you, he is on this 100 per cent and we are together.

“We don’t have any issue. As a national leader,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’m not mole for APC – Lagos PDP guber candidate

I’m not mole for APC – Lagos PDP guber candidate

Umahi refutes supporting PDP guber candidate for 2023

Umahi refutes supporting PDP guber candidate for 2023

El Rufai signs N376.4bn 2023 budget into law

El Rufai signs N376.4bn 2023 budget into law

Ganduje signs N268bn budget into law

Ganduje signs N268bn budget into law

Police boss wants more Nigerians to join in policing

Police boss wants more Nigerians to join in policing

There was no Nigeria before president Buhari – Femi Adesina

There was no Nigeria before president Buhari – Femi Adesina

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

Tinubu strikes deal with aggrieved PDP governors in London

Tinubu strikes deal with aggrieved PDP governors in London

Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction

Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

3 things Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu have in common