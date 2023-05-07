The sports category has moved to a new website.
I'm determined to follow Yar'Adua's good examples - Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said the wound of Yar'Adua's death is still fresh 13 years after his demise.

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter-@mzk11uk]

The former Lagos State governor said this in his tribute to the late president on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Yar'Adua died on May 5, 2010, about three years into his tenure as the 13th Nigerian president and the President-elect said Nigerians will never forget the deceased who he described as his "good friend and brother" in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country.

Tinubu will be sworn in as Nigeria's 16th president on May 29, 2023, and he expressed his determination to follow the good examples set by the late president when he assumes office.

He said, “We’ll Never Forget You! Today, as always, I remember my good friend and brother in the struggle for democracy and good governance in Nigeria, the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who died on this day 13 years ago.

“May 5, 2010, may have long gone but, for some of us, the wound is still fresh. We remember the day as much as we remember the purposeful life lived by Mallam Umaru Yar’Adua.

“As a friend and political associate, I cherish the fond memories of honesty, steadfastness, patriotism and excellence in public service left behind by the late Yar’Adua both as governor of Katsina State (1999 to 2007) and president of Nigeria (2007 to 2010).

“As I prepare to take the reins of leadership of this country on May 29, I am determined to follow the good examples set by leaders like Mallam Umaru Yar’Adua who showcased an exceptional sense of propriety and selfless service to our dear country.

“Rest on, dear brother. May your soul continue to find peace with your Maker, Ameen”.

Pulse reports that Yar'Adua was the first Nigerian president that had power transmitted to him by another democratically elected president.

He died after a protracted battle with a kidney condition and his death ushered in his then-vice Goodluck Jonathan as Nigeria's president in 2010.

Nurudeen Shotayo

