Barely two weeks after Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo state, the ex-governor is approaching the apex court to seek judgement review.

On January 14, 2019, Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of the state.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at a press conference, an associate of the ex-governor, Dr. Manzo Abubakar announced that Ihedioha’s legal team will be at Supreme Court to seek a review of the judgment on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Hope Uzodinma is he governor of Imo state after Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha. (Punch)

According to TheNation, Abubakar said, the ex-governor’s decision was part of effort to deepen the nation’s democracy and explore democratic means of ensuing justice.

He said, “The judgment will go down in infamy and may make Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of nations, if not reviewed”, addeding that Section 176(2b) of the constitution is clear that to be declared as governor, a candidate must have not only the majority of total votes cast but also 1/4 of the votes in 2/3 of the local governments of the state.

“It is axiomatic that nowhere in the petition or evidence did the petitioner, (Uzodinma) claim that he met the constitutional requirement of spread to be declared the winner”

Abubakar further said, “The Supreme Court is supreme and can creatively reinvent it’s rules to do justice. It is necessary do so now more that ever to save Nigerian democracy, constitutionalism and retrieve the judicial and justice system from its present opprobrium”.

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party had described the Supreme Court judgement in Imo state as as `yet another very sad commentary on Nigeria’s democratic order’.