Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has expressed his displeasure and disagreement with the judgement of Supreme Court over the 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo state.

In March 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ihedioha as the winner of the election, but the All Progressives Congress candidate, Hope Uzodinma went to court to challenge the outcome of the election.

According to results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ihedioha polled a total of 273,404 votes; Uche Nwosu (AA) got 190,364 votes, Ifeanyi Ararume (APGA) polled 114,676 votes while Uzodinma, who came fourth in the election (APC) got 96,458 votes.

But on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Supreme Court ruled that Ihedioha did not win majority of votes cast in the election and also declared the APC candidate the winner of the election.

Reacting to the verdict on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the former governor said he disagreed with the court judgement, but had to comply because he’s a democrat.

Ihedioha also accused the apex court of reversing the will of Imo people, saying the judgement came as a rude shock.

He said, “In my relationship with you as Governor of Imo , I had employed regular consultations and dialogue as a tool of political discourse. This informs this course of action.

“I am reporting back to you our great Imo people on the fate of the mandate you freely gave to me as Governor and Engr. Gerald Irona as Deputy Governor. This mandate has now been truncated and cut short by the Supreme Court, in contravention of the will of the people.

“We shall always cherish the tremendous goodwill and support you gave us as we grappled with setting up a new administration to rebuild a state that was devastated by bad governance.

“No doubt, yesterday’s Supreme Court verdict, came to us as a rude shock and surprise considering the facts on ground, legal precedence and clear verdict of Imo People on March 9 2019, that returned me as Governor with the highest valid votes of 273,404

“I do not agree with the judgement of the Supreme Court. I think it is unfair, unjust and does not reflect the voting that took place during the elections. It also didn’t take care of the sensibilities of the people of Imo State. But as true democrats, Engr Gerald Irona and I have no option but to respect the outcome of that judgement.”

Ihedioha said in the last seven months, his administration has elevated the pride of the people of the state, but following the court judgement, he has directed his cabinet members to prepare their handover notes and to return all government properties in their custody.

“In the last seven months we sought to elevate merit, unity of purpose, honesty, transparency and an inclusive approach to governance, as the hallmarks of our administration. We sought to restore once again, the pride and dignity of Imo people. We worked very hard to re-engineer the Imo renaissance. But God knows why he has allowed this current state of affairs.

“Consequently, we have put machinery in motion to hand-over the reins of office to the APC Candidate as the the next governor of Imo State. This will be coordinated by the Secretary to the State Government. I therefore direct all members of Imo State Expanded Executive Council, and all political appointees to write their handing-over notes and to return all government properties in their custody, forthwith. I shall not be party to pilfering of Government property or funds.

“May we use this opportunity to express our gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve, within the short period he granted us. We sincerely appreciate you for all your solidarity and goodwill. We would forever cherish and treasure your love, your trust and your partnership. We made our mark. Rebuilding our dear state is neither easy nor personal, but a task undertaken for our today and tomorrow.”

While urging Uzodinma to continue on the path he had set for the rebuilding of the state, he also urged Imo people to support their new governor.