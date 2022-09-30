RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ihedioha denies calling Obi supporters saboteurs

Bayo Wahab

Ihedioha said those criticising his comment do not understand the context in which the remark was made.

Imo state ex-governor Emeka Ihedioha. [This Day]
Imo state ex-governor Emeka Ihedioha. [This Day]

Recommended articles

Ihedioha was said to have recently made the comment at a new yam festival by an Igbo community in Accra, Ghana.

But the former Governor of Imo State during an interview on Channels TV said he could not have made the comment because Obi is his friend.

“That cannot be me. It is far from the truth and not in my character. I believe even in dissent from within my immediate nuclear family.

“My position was very simple. I was speaking to our people — I am an Mbaise man — and the PDP has been faithful to us and has given us support; the opportunity to produce a governor in our state. I said to them, we have an opportunity and I called that they should not sabotage our efforts to reclaim power. That was it and the context.”

Ihedioha said those criticising his comment do not understand the context in which the remark was made.

“If you do watch the tape, you will find the context, it is certainly blown out of proportion,” he said.

He, however, apologised to those who may have been hurt by his statement, saying he respects people’s choices, especially in politics.

He said, “So, to all those – millions of Nigerians particularly of southeast extraction – who are hurt by my use of language, I am deeply sorry about it.

“I do not mean to hurt anybody and they have a right to express their political opinions in any way, form, or shape. I have lots of my friends who belong to other political parties and we still relate.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: UN backs INEC to conduct credible elections

2023: UN backs INEC to conduct credible elections

Buhari decries low-level trade among African countries

Buhari decries low-level trade among African countries

ASUU at Nasarawa State University condemns resumption call by management

ASUU at Nasarawa State University condemns resumption call by management

Ihedioha denies calling Obi supporters saboteurs

Ihedioha denies calling Obi supporters saboteurs

Melaye likens Nigeria to a car being driven by a ‘drink driver’

Melaye likens Nigeria to a car being driven by a ‘drink driver’

Katsina transport authority settles N50m debt, says official

Katsina transport authority settles N50m debt, says official

2023: Oyo CP meets hunters, vigilantes on peaceful campaigns

2023: Oyo CP meets hunters, vigilantes on peaceful campaigns

Fayemi inaugurates clinic for sexual assault victims

Fayemi inaugurates clinic for sexual assault victims

2023: Let your campaigns be issues-based, Jonathan implores politicians

2023: Let your campaigns be issues-based, Jonathan implores politicians

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern. (Daily Trust)

Despite meeting with Tinubu, Northern bishops insist they won’t support him

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today