IGP orders swift conclusion of investigations into electoral offences

In a statement issued by the force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in Abuja on Monday, March 13, 2023, the IGP said such case files should be forwarded to INEC for prosecution of the suspects.

He directed the commissioners to avoid further delay and ensure thoroughness in the investigations.

On the forthcoming elections, Baba told the police commissioners to engage stakeholders in their jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues to ensure a smooth exercise.

The IGP said the police would operate in a manner that will allow Nigerians to actively participate in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He urged men and officers of the force to ensure an all-inclusive election security management during the polls.

Baba also enjoined the public to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure effective security during the elections.

