ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

IGP orders swift conclusion of investigations into electoral offences

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered swift conclusion of all investigations related to violations of the Electoral Act during the Feb. 25 elections.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

Baba gave the order to Commissioners of Police in charge of commands nationwide.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued by the force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in Abuja on Monday, March 13, 2023, the IGP said such case files should be forwarded to INEC for prosecution of the suspects.

He directed the commissioners to avoid further delay and ensure thoroughness in the investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the forthcoming elections, Baba told the police commissioners to engage stakeholders in their jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues to ensure a smooth exercise.

The IGP said the police would operate in a manner that will allow Nigerians to actively participate in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He urged men and officers of the force to ensure an all-inclusive election security management during the polls.

Baba also enjoined the public to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure effective security during the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Our interest is to protect everybody, the electorate, accredited observers, INEC officials and materials,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IGP orders swift conclusion of investigations into electoral offences

IGP orders swift conclusion of investigations into electoral offences

NLC gives FG 7-day ultimatum to address cash crunch

NLC gives FG 7-day ultimatum to address cash crunch

NYSC @50: FG set to improve welfare, allowances of corps members

NYSC @50: FG set to improve welfare, allowances of corps members

10th Assembly: APC breaks silence on zoning NASS leadership

10th Assembly: APC breaks silence on zoning NASS leadership

Army firm, resolute in security operations during Feb. 25 elections – AHQ

Army firm, resolute in security operations during Feb. 25 elections – AHQ

Presidential poll: Obi makes U-turn, after Arise TV interview

Presidential poll: Obi makes U-turn, after Arise TV interview

GROHE honours plumbing professionals in Nigeria

GROHE honours plumbing professionals in Nigeria

Buhari denies empowering Emefiele, Malami to disobey Supreme Court

Buhari denies empowering Emefiele, Malami to disobey Supreme Court

IYC alarms DSS alleged detention of youth activist for 2 years without trial

IYC alarms DSS alleged detention of youth activist for 2 years without trial

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

Governors running for second term

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday