ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

IGP orders restriction of movement ahead of Edo guber poll

Segun Adeyemi

The police urged residents to report any suspicious activities via designated control room numbers and warned against prank calls.

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

Recommended articles

This measure ensures a peaceful, transparent, and credible election process.

In a statement released by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, September 20, the IGP directed that all vehicular movements on roads and waterways, as well as other forms of transportation, be restricted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the election day.

The directive exempts essential services such as accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egbetokun also announced strict security measures, including a ban on security aides accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll

He emphasised that unauthorised security personnel and the use of sirens by unapproved vehicles would not be tolerated.

"The Inspector-General has put in place comprehensive security measures to ensure a calm and secure environment for voters," Adejobi stated.

"All political parties, candidates, and their supporters are urged to adhere to the law to avoid sanctions."

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, special provisions will be made for People with Disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and the elderly.

The police urged residents to report any suspicious activities via designated control room numbers and warned against prank calls.

Egbetokun reassured the public that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

"We will uphold a fair and peaceful election," he asserted.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IGP orders restriction of movement ahead of Edo guber poll

IGP orders restriction of movement ahead of Edo guber poll

Tension rises as Mpox outbreak surges, remains uncontrolled in Africa

Tension rises as Mpox outbreak surges, remains uncontrolled in Africa

Kwankwaso sponsors medical care for 13-year-old boy suffering from malnutrition

Kwankwaso sponsors medical care for 13-year-old boy suffering from malnutrition

Shinkafi slams Gov Dauda over terrorism claims against Matawalle

Shinkafi slams Gov Dauda over terrorism claims against Matawalle

Imam increases daily food support for Borno flood victims from 6,000 to 10,000

Imam increases daily food support for Borno flood victims from 6,000 to 10,000

Livestock committee proposes ranching, open grazing to tackle farmer-herder crisis

Livestock committee proposes ranching, open grazing to tackle farmer-herder crisis

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

BREAKING: Accord Party’s Iyere steps down from Edo governorship race

BREAKING: Accord Party’s Iyere steps down from Edo governorship race

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election