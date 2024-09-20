IGP orders restriction of movement ahead of Edo guber poll

This measure ensures a peaceful, transparent, and credible election process.

In a statement released by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, September 20, the IGP directed that all vehicular movements on roads and waterways, as well as other forms of transportation, be restricted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the election day.

The directive exempts essential services such as accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders.

Egbetokun also announced strict security measures, including a ban on security aides accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres.

He emphasised that unauthorised security personnel and the use of sirens by unapproved vehicles would not be tolerated.

"The Inspector-General has put in place comprehensive security measures to ensure a calm and secure environment for voters," Adejobi stated.

"All political parties, candidates, and their supporters are urged to adhere to the law to avoid sanctions."

Additionally, special provisions will be made for People with Disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and the elderly.

The police urged residents to report any suspicious activities via designated control room numbers and warned against prank calls.

Egbetokun reassured the public that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.