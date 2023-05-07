Igbo elders urge judiciary to fast track presidential election litigations

The Chairman of the Forum, Chief Simon Okeke, made the call at a news conference on Saturday in Abuja.

Okeke who is also the Chairman, Igbo Patriotic Forum (IPF), said there was need for the Supreme Court to give its verdict before the swearing-in of anybody as the next president of Nigeria.

He also urged the Judiciary to consider the corporate existence of Nigeria in handling the litigations on the presidential election.

Okeke said that since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the presidential election result, the outcome had been challenged by five of the major political parties in the country, including the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We, therefore call on the country’s Judiciary to consider the general interest of the millions of Nigerians, as well as the corporate existence of Nigeria in handling these electoral petitions to avoid miscarriage of justice,” he said.

He urged that power should be handed over to only person pronounced by the apex court.