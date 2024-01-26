ADVERTISEMENT
I was seeking federal appointment before – Ondo deputy governor-designate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adelami expressed his appreciation to Aiyedatiwa for considering him worthy of the position, despite his name not being among those speculated for the position.

The deputy governor designate at the palace of Olowokere of Olowo [NAN]
The deputy governor designate at the palace of Olowokere of Olowo [NAN]

Adelami said that he had been pursuing a federal appointment when he was unexpectedly nominated by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The deputy governor designate stated this during a visit to traditional rulers in his hometown of Owo, the headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of the State on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiyedatiwa had nominated Olayide Adelami, a former deputy clerk of the National Assembly, as his deputy after the dissolution of the state cabinet on Wednesday.

The nomination was subsequently confirmed by the Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday.

Adelami stated that the development underscored the unexpected trajectory of his political journey.

The deputy governor designate, who started his thank-you visit from the palace of the Olowo, Oba Gbadegeshin Ogunoye, also visited the Ojomoluda of Ijebu-Owo, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo, and the Olupenmen of Upenmen, Oba Ebenezer Adewumi-Ogunmolasuyi.

Other obas visited included the Oloba of Uso, Oba (Dr) Ademola Oyinbade, and the Alale of Idasen, Oba Kokumoa Olotupa.

He thanked the traditional rulers for their support and expressed his gratitude for being appointed to the position with the assurance that he would do everything in his power to bring developmental strides to the state.

“I never contested for deputy governor; I was looking for a federal appointment when I was called to be a deputy. I do not take this opportunity for granted.

“Divine providence made this happen. I will serve the people of Ondo State to the best of my ability,” he said.

The deputy governor pledged to collaborate with the governor in advancing the state and to assist in reconciling any aggrieved party members.

News Agency Of Nigeria

