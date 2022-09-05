RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I talk less, do more – Tinubu to PDP

Ima Elijah

Tinubu has expressed surprise that the PDP still exists as a political party...

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu explained that he does not engage in talks but works more.

In a tweet, the APC presidential candidate likened himself to an eagle that flies higher than a parrot.

Tinubu tweeted: “I talk less, think more and do more. I am more of an eagle than a parrot. That is why I fly higher.”

What PDP said earlier: Tinubu’s tweet is coming when the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said Tinubu was intimidated by the achievements of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

PDP calls Jagaban out of his name: PDP described the former Lagos State governor as a confused paper candidate.

Describing APC as a dead party, Ologunagba said PDP is united and focused on its mission of rescuing Nigeria.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, also accused Tinubu of attempting to divert attention from the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Ologunagba said Nigerians are appalled by yet another attempt by Tinubu, to divert attention from the main issues of the failures of the APC government by making derogatory remarks about the PDP.

Tinubu this PDP should be extinct: Responding, Tinubu has expressed surprise that the PDP still exists as a political party.

He said looking at how the party was in its 16 years of ruling the country, he could not see a rail infrastructure that could do haulage, human and animal husbandry, food carriage from the South-West to the North.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
