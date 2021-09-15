RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I have no apologies saying Buhari has good heart – Umahi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi says he has no regret for his comment, notwithstanding the backlash from the public.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]
Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi says he has no apologies for describing President Muhammadu Buhari as a man with a good heart and father to him.

Recommended articles

Umahi said this on Wednesday, while receiving the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, at the Government House, Abakiliki.

Shariff was in the state to consult with the governor over his ambition to run for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said he had no regret for his comment, notwithstanding the backlash from the public.

“When one person has a good heart and the rest of us do not and are not patriotic, no development can take place.

“You can see that my executive council members melted their hearts into mine, which made us have good hearts and achieve a lot,” the governor said.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support Buhari, saying that he is conscious of his integrity, which stands him out.

“I thank you (Sheriff) for informing us of your decision to contest the APC national chairmanship but the president, who is the leader of the party, has a role to play.

“He is the only one that can take a decision but if it is thrown open, you are my choice.

“The president can say in the interest of the party, let another person be there, we will obey him,” Umahi said.

He commended Sheriff for his role in stabilising PDP, adding that his mind left the party the moment Sheriff was unceremoniously removed.

In a speech, Sheriff said he decided to inform Umahi of his decision to contest the APC national chairmanship because he is a “political Iroko” in the South-East.

“You are very influential in APC and your fellow governors and leaders across the country rate you highly for your infrastructure strides, among other achievements,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to stop zoning the presidential seat, saying the best candidate that would deliver the good should be considered and supported.

“It is however, not the time to talk about the next president because an incumbent is still in office and should be supported to accomplish his goals,” Sheriff, a former governor of Borno, said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I have no apologies saying Buhari has good heart – Umahi

Okowa congratulates Evivie, PDP on Isoko South bye-election

Gov Okowa mourns literary icon, Sam Ukala

Gbajabiamila says IPOB and Yoruba Nation agitators are no different from Boko Haram

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 12-member road safety advisory council

Kano Assembly approves Gov Ganduje’s N4bn loan request for power project

FG promises to lift ban on Twitter soon

'Okonjo-Iweala knows how to get things done,' Prince Harry, Meghan praise WTO boss

EFCC tells POS operators to do due diligence of customers before transactions

Trending

Senator Adamu explains why 2023 presidency shouldn't be zoned to southeast

Senator Abdullahi adamu

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

Valentine Ozigbo [Twitter/@valyntino]

After meeting Obasanjo behind closed doors, Lamido says Nigeria is bleeding

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo (Punch)

Governor Makinde distances himself from fake presidential advert

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]