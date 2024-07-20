RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Shaibu said Obaseki has frustrated all the efforts he made to contact him since the Edo political crisis began.

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}
Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

Shaibu also revealed that he sent multiple text messages to Obaseki's phone but he never got any reply, adding that the last one he sent was on the Governor's birthday.

He disclosed these while speaking on his reinstatement to office and status as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member on Arise TV's Morning Show on Friday, July 19, 2024.

“I have sent texts, but he never replied. The last text I sent was on his birthday,” he said.

Shaibu and Obaseki have been locked in a political battle for some time, leading to the former's impeachment as the Deputy Governor by the Edo State House of Assembly in April.

The Assembly members unanimously voted to oust Shaibu after being investigated by a house committee for misconduct allegations.

However, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the impeachment and ordered his reinstatement on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Delivering the judgement, Justice J. K. Omotosho, held that the allegation on which the House of Assembly based the impeachment proceedings was untenable in law and did not constitute gross misconduct.

Impeached Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]
Impeached Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. [ICIR] Pulse Nigeria

Shortly after his impeachment, the reinstated Deputy Governor declared his support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, in the upcoming September 21 governorship election in the state.

Commenting on his party affiliation, Shaibu said though he still carries the PDP membership card, his spirit left the party a long time ago.

He also stated that he's on his way to the APC, declaring himself as an unofficial member of the national ruling party.

“The only thing that is keeping me in PDP is that I have not officially declared. Talking more seriously, I am actually a member of APC, but unofficial.

“My spirit has left PDP for a long time, it is only my leg and body that are still there because my PDP party card is still with me and I have not picked an APC party card yet. But in terms of spirit, my spirit has left PDP and is now in APC”, he said.

