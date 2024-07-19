RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

My spirit left PDP a long time ago but my body stuck there - Shaibu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Shaibu said though he still carries the PDP membership card, his spirit has left the party for the ruling APC.

Philip Shaibu [Facebook]
The Edo State House of Assembly impeached Shaibu as the Deputy Governor on Monday, April 8, 2024, in a unanimous vote by members over misconduct allegations.

However, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the impeachment and ordered his reinstatement on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Delivering the judgement, Justice J. K. Omotosho, held that the allegation on which the House of Assembly based the impeachment proceedings was untenable in law and did not constitute gross misconduct.

The judge also ruled that the Edo State House of Assembly failed to comply with due process in the purported impeachment.

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}
Reacting to the judgement on Arise TV's Morning Show programme on Friday, July 19, 2024, Shaibu declared himself as an unofficial member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained that though he's yet to formally leave the PDP, he already identified with the APC.

“In PDP now, everybody can support whoever they like. On the issue of supporting a candidate, the constitution guarantees that you can support who you like and you can belong to any political party.

“As of now, I’m a PDP man and I will not support anybody while I am in another party contrary to who I am supporting. For now, I am a member of PDP but going forward, I am good at being a member of APC; I can tell you that,” he said.

Quizzed on how his remarks paint him as someone with divided loyalty, the Deputy Governor emphasised his commitment to the APC cause.

“The only thing that is keeping me in PDP is that I have not officially declared. Talking more seriously, I am actually a member of APC, but unofficial.

“My spirit has left PDP for a long time, it is only my leg and body that are still there because my PDP party card is still with me and I have not picked an APC party card yet. But in terms of spirit, my spirit has left PDP and is now in APC,” he stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

