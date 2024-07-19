My spirit left PDP a long time ago but my body stuck there - Shaibu

The Edo State House of Assembly impeached Shaibu as the Deputy Governor on Monday, April 8, 2024, in a unanimous vote by members over misconduct allegations.

However, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the impeachment and ordered his reinstatement on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Delivering the judgement, Justice J. K. Omotosho, held that the allegation on which the House of Assembly based the impeachment proceedings was untenable in law and did not constitute gross misconduct.

The judge also ruled that the Edo State House of Assembly failed to comply with due process in the purported impeachment.

Shaibu says he's on his way to APC

Reacting to the judgement on Arise TV's Morning Show programme on Friday, July 19, 2024, Shaibu declared himself as an unofficial member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained that though he's yet to formally leave the PDP, he already identified with the APC.

“In PDP now, everybody can support whoever they like. On the issue of supporting a candidate, the constitution guarantees that you can support who you like and you can belong to any political party.

“As of now, I’m a PDP man and I will not support anybody while I am in another party contrary to who I am supporting. For now, I am a member of PDP but going forward, I am good at being a member of APC; I can tell you that,” he said.

Quizzed on how his remarks paint him as someone with divided loyalty, the Deputy Governor emphasised his commitment to the APC cause.

“The only thing that is keeping me in PDP is that I have not officially declared. Talking more seriously, I am actually a member of APC, but unofficial.