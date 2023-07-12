'I am in touch with my boss, he is recuperating well' - Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Acting Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, says he is in constant touch with Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is recuperating in a hospital abroad.

Aiyedatiwa made this known on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Akure, while reacting to some media reports he tagged: ‘faceless writers to fan ember of unity in the state”

The acting governor urged the general public, to as usual, ignore the unfortunate lies and subterfuge as the antics of desperate political gladiators across political divides.

“You are aware of the message of the governor to the people of Ondo State in which he thanked the people and other critical stakeholders for their support and loyalty.

”The governor appreciates your prayers and good wishes for himself and the State, across board. He is in high spirit, recuperating and being expected back in office to continue with his laudable service to the State, as soon as he is certified medically fit by his Doctors.

“I am in touch with him, the latest being on Sunday when he expressed appreciation to me and other State Executive Council Members for holding the fort while he is away.

“I like to also join the governor to express our profound appreciation to you all for your unending show of love, solidarity.

”We should remain in this attitude of prayer and solidarity for the good of ourselves, the governor and the State at large” the statement read in parts.

Aiyedatiwa urged the general public to ignore the unfortunate lies and antics of desperate political gladiators across political divides, assuring that it would not allow it to derail the focus and developmental policies of the current administration of

The acting governor said the tactics of the faceless writers and agents of provocateurs were intended to fan embers of discord, tarnish the hard earned reputations of individuals in government circles and distract Government attention foe selfish politic gains.

”We crave for more cooperation and support from the good people of the State as well as ask for more restraints and circumspections on the part of groups and individuals whose actions and unwarranted vituperations in social circles and the media are capable of robbing off negatively on the image of the State.

“We therefore assure the people of Ondo state that there is no gap in governance. The government of Ondo State is on course, construction works are going on across the state and other official activities are also running well in line with standard practices.

“The security and welfare of the people being the primary constitutional mandate of government is enjoying top priority.

” The state government will not at any time renege on this important obligation to the people. We urge you all to continue to be law-abiding, peaceful and endeavour to pursue your legitimate businesses and activities unhindered,” the deputy governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo state House of Assembly on Monday confirmed the letter written to it by Gov. Akeredolu informing it on the extension of his medical vacation.