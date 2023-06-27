ADVERTISEMENT
HURIWA urges Tinubu to consider southerner for EFCC chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint a southerner as the next Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

HURIWA expressed concern over the consistent appointment of individuals from the Northern part of Nigeria as EFCC Chairmen since the establishment of the commission.

This trend, the organisation noted, had led to the perception that the position is micro-zoned to the North, depriving equally competent individuals of the South the opportunity to contribute to the fight against corruption.

The association described Tinubu as a prominent leader known for his commitment to fairness and justice and equity and urged him to exhibit same by appointing a candidate from the South as the next EFCC Chairman.

Such a decision would send a powerful message of unity and inclusivity, fostering a harmonious and balanced Nigeria.

“We firmly believe that a candidate from the southern region should be appointed as the next EFCC Chairman to ensure a fair distribution of power and showcase the competence of individuals from diverse backgrounds.

“It is essential to rectify the existing regional imbalance within the EFCC by appointing a candidate from the South as the next chairman, to address the perception of bias and create a more balanced representation within the institution''.

HURIWA further emphasised the need for national institutions such as the EFCC to reflect Nigeria’s diversity and promote inclusion.

It called for the appointment of the EFCC chairman based on merit, competence, and a proven track record in the fight against corruption. It also called for the nationalisation of the EFCC Chairmanship to ensure equitable representation from all regions of Nigeria.

By fostering transparency and credibility in the appointment process, HURIWA believes Nigeria can strengthen its fight against economic and financial crimes and promote a more inclusive and united nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

