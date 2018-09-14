Pulse.ng logo
How Buhari is building corrupt-free society – Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga How Buhari is building corrupt-free society – NAN MD

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), says the anti-corruption crusade being championed by President Muhammadu Buhari is real and yielding results.

He made the observation during the 6th Parliamentary Lecture of National Association of Oyo Students (NAOS) on Friday at Atiba University in Oyo, Oyo State.

Onanuga said the feat was achieved through some measures evolved, among which was the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

“Corrupt practices have become a difficult thing under the present administration with the introduction of TSA. TSA has gone a long way in blocking wastage and treasury looting.

“Today, money goes into a single account and you have to write to demand money with verifiable facts to support that such was necessarily needed,” he said.

The NAN boss said the anti-corruption crusade was not selective as speculated, saying officials alleged of corrupt practices were being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Onanuga faulted the claim that government had stopped corruption cases against some politicians who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to him, “the anti-corruption must be collectively fought and won. The whistle blowing policy has also helped a lot in tracking corrupt practices.

“The nation would be better for it, if the crusade is supported by all. Most of those attacking the president have been in office without such effort.”

He charged the youth to support the crusade and embrace honesty as well as hardwork as a virtue, saying such orientation would engender the nation of their dream.

Onanuga admonished them to take nation-building as a collective project, urging them not to relent in their effort to make the nation great.

He said that the administration was committed to the course of taking Nigeria to the next level, adding such was evident in the giant strides recorded so far.

The NAN boss commended the youth for organising the programme to keep themselves abreast of happenings at the national scene.

He urged them to always engage their representatives meaningfully on development issues, while ensuring the society got the best from them.

