The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara must resign.

This is coming after news of the House of Reps leader’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the headlines.

According to Premium Times, Dogara, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, picked a PDP nomination form at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking on the issue, the APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena, who spoke to Punch said the right thing for Dogara to do is to vacate his seat.

Nabena also said “It should be obvious to Dogara that his various anti-party activities have reached a final destination with his reported decision to leave the APC.

“He became Speaker because he was a member of our party -even though he has not formally told us of his defection, now that he is reported to have left, the right thing for him to do is to vacate the seat.”

Against the law of natural justice

Also speaking, the APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta said that it is against the law of natural justice for the minority (PDP) to preside over the House.

Eta said “It is not in the intention of the framers of the Nigerian constitution that a member of a party that does not enjoy the majority in the National Assembly should head any of the arms of the National Assembly.

ALSO READ: Dogara connived with Saraki to undermine Buhari's govt, APC says after Speaker decamped to PDP

“We are going to impeach them and they will have their day in court. It is a directive of the party to members of our party in the National Assembly to impeach them and then they will have their day in court.”

Dogara has no electoral value

In its response to the Dogara’s defection earlier, APC said that the House Speaker does not have any electoral value.

The ruling party also accused him of working with Senate President Bukola Saraki to undermine President Buhari's government.