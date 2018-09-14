Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC: Dogara connived with Saraki to undermine Buhari’s govt

Dogara APC accuses Speaker of conniving to undermine Buhari’s govt

APC reacts to Speaker Dogara's defection to the PDP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Confused Speaker Dogara will end up dribbling everyone and himself play APC take shots at Dogara hours after he decamped to the PDP. (Paradigm)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Speaker Yakubu Dogara of working to undermine the Muhammadu Buhari-lef federal government.

Acting APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena, stated this on Thursday, September 13, 2018, while reacting to Dogara’s decision to dump the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nabena described Dogara as a "paperweight" in his home state, Bauchi.

“We have received several media requests for a reaction to the purported defection of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to one of the opposition political parties, as reported in the media,” the APC spokesman said.

“A recent comment by President Muhammadu Buhari, aptly sums Dogara’s reported defection: ‘The weakest people whose senses of expectation do not align with our vision have exited our Party’.

“Dogara’s reported defection has not come to us as a surprise. It was only a matter of time judging by Dogara’s anti-party antics in the National Assembly where in connivance with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, he exploited all available avenues to sabotage and undermine the APC-led executive.

“Dogara’s anti-party activities which enabled one of the opposition Party’s sole victory in Bogoro Local Government Area (Dogara’s council) during the recent Bauchi South Senatorial bye-election won by the APC is another pointer, among several others.

ALSO READ: Why I dumped APC for PDP - Dogara

“Indeed, all politics is local. As a Party, we empathise with Dogara on his confusion and despair over his bleak political future given the fact that he is not on ground and a political paperweight in his home Bauchi state. In his emergence as Speaker, Dogara was merely used by his political master to achieve their selfish political ends at the time. They have since moved on to pursue their individual political aspirations and left Dogara in the cold.

“We would advise Dogara against his ill-advised decision to recontest his House of Representatives seat under the opposition Party he is linked with because a crushing and humiliating defeat surely awaits him.

“As a Party, we remain united and committed to our Progressives ideologies. We urge Party faithful to consolidate on our strengths and collectively go into the 2019 general elections as a united and strong political fighting force to sustain the Change Agenda we are implementing for the benefit of Nigerians,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Dogara says his decision to leave the APC was motivated by the concerns of his constituents.

Dogara alleged he was asked to “go and beg for the APC ticket” in his state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Sowore Presidential aspirant protests Ooni Ogunwusi's lateness at Ife...bullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan  Oshiomhole is suffering from multiple personality...bullet
3 Femi Otedola Billionaire has accepted to run for Lagos Governor...bullet

Related Articles

Dogara Why I dumped APC for PDP - Speaker
Dogara APC says Speaker has no electoral value amid rumoured defection to PDP
Pulse Opinion Confused Speaker Dogara will end up dribbling everyone and himself
Dogara House Speaker reportedly picks PDP nomination form
Yakubu Dogara Kakakin majalisar wakilai yace babu wanda zai hana shi takara
Dogara Speaker says he will heed the people’s call to run for office in 2019
Dogara Speaker distances himself from aide’s defection to PDP
APC Here's exactly why Dogara was absent at NEC meeting
Buhari APC NEC: President challenges members on free, fair party primaries

Politics

Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Dogara Why I dumped APC for PDP - Speaker
Katsina Governor explains how he dealt with killer herdsmen
2019 Elections Masari pledges 2.5m votes for Buhari
Over 50 LG chairmen reportedly declare support for Ambode’s opponent, Jide Sanwonolu
Ambode PDP has officially extended invitation to Lagos governor
Pat Utomi tells Nigerian youths to not feel entitled to power
Pat Utomi Economist dumps presidential ambition to run for governor