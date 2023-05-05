The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yoruba group endorses Kalu for House of Reps Speakership

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia was the most qualified candidate for that lofty position.

Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu. [Daily Post]

The group’s National President, Mr Ayodele Gbologe who made the endorsement during a news conference in Abuja on Friday said that the position should be zoned to the South-East.

He said that Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia was the most qualified candidate for that lofty position.

Gbologe also said that Kalu’s antecedents and vast experience in legislative activities was unparalleled.

He said: “Kalu’s relationship with the youth, accessibility and approachable personality are other traits that have endeared him to our group and as such, we endorse him for Speaker House of Representatives.”

Speaking further, Gbologe appealed to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to “reward performance and jettison religion.”

He said: “The APC and all the political gladiators in Nigeria should jettison religion because religion is not in the Constitution and not part of the party’s manifesto but rather zoning.”

The national chairman equally called on the leadership of the party to zone the Senate Presidency to the North geopolitical region while that of the Speaker be zoned to the South geopolitical region for equity and justice.

“Particularly, the position of the Senate President should be micro-zoned to the North-West.

“This is based on the fact that the Vice-President-elect is from the North-East and National Chairman of the party is from North-Central.

“Therefore, it is only the North-West that is currently vacant and left out of the sharing formula in the north,” he said.

Gbologe further said that the position of the Speaker should be micro-zoned to the South-East adding that the Yoruba Youth Council “is projecting Kalu” for that position.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

