House of Reps receives proposal to split Adamawa into 3 states

Mr Ahmad Sajo, Spokesperson of Mubi Local Government Area, said that Mubi deserved to be a state, named Amana with capital city in Mubi.

According to him, originally they are part of Cameroun, but by choice, they joined Nigeria because of promises made to them by the then Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, for peace and progress.

“Hence we anchor our demand on the premise of the trust we had in Nigeria which in Hausa means Amana.

“Restore our status as an autonomous region or state as it was when we joined you.

“This is because the premier of Northern Nigeria promised us our continued status as a distinct entity within the Nigerian state and our capital which is Mubi,” he said.

Similarly in his submission, Alhaji Yunusa Gisilanbe, State Chairman of CCDA, also demanded creation of Gongola State.

He said the new state would constitute southern senatorial district of Adamawa made up of Ganye, Toungo, Jada, Mayo-Belwa, Demsa, Numan, Lamurde, Guyuk and Shelleng Local Government Areas.

He said that if created, three additional local government areas needed to be created- Gangdu from Ganye, Yelli from Jada, Nasarawo-Jereng from Mayo-Belwa, Barrong from Demsa.

He further said that the association also supported local government autonomy in all ramifications.

In his remarks, Rep. Mohammed Monguno, Chairman, House of Representatives Constitutional Review Committee, Yola Centre, assured that all memoranda would be submitted before the house for considerations.