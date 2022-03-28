Homewin, the biggest promo that is set to put a smile on the faces of Nigerians

The last few weeks has been very turbulent for Nigerians; from fuel scarcity to collapse of the national grid, leading to a nation-wide blackout across the country, to increase in the cost of diesel which has resulted in the halting of businesses across the country. In the midst of all of these happenings, the common man is the most affected, as he is the one that suffers the direct impact of these scarcity in the form of price hikes in the cost of food, transportation and other basic amenities which have gone up over 300%. Survival has become a war – more vicious than the Russia – Ukraine war, as businesses are packing-up daily and the few still standing are unable to pay salaries. Landlords are constantly harassing tenants on a daily basis with outrageous cost of housing but an end has finally come.

Pulse Nigeria

For the first time in a long while, Nigerians can now dream of becoming a Landlord in Lagos and win other amazing prizes with just Five Hundred naira (N500) as HOMEWIN, Nigeria’s biggest promo ever launches on May 1st, 2022!

Pulse Nigeria

Homewin is giving Nigerians equal opportunity to change their story and transform their destiny with just N500! One lucky Nigerian will win the grand prize of a well-furnished home worth over N50million naira! Other prizes include 2 brand new cars, Hundred thousand naira for 50 people, 100 Smart phones, 50 Microwaves, 50 Table Top Gas Cooker and 50 40’inch Smart Television.

Homewin is NO respecter of person or status, it doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, with just N500 ANYONE become a Landlord in Lagos, and you also stand a chance to win our numerous daily and grand finale prizes. 50 Nigerians will win ten thousand (N10, 000), 10 People will go home with Twenty Thousand naira (N20,000) and 5 People will win Fifty Thousand naira (N50,000) every single day for 100 days!

Homewin is a subsidiary of Nigeria’s most luxurious real estate brand – Sujimoto. According to the Group Managing Director, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele spoke about why he conceived the idea of Homewin;

“In December 2020 while distributing Christmas hampers on the streets of Lagos, I bumped into a pregnant lady hawking her wares around Maryland, with a very big stomach. The total value of her merchandise is below N3000 and no matter how much profit she makes, it will never get her out of poverty! I decided to support her and give her child a lifetime scholarship but unfortunately, she lost the child. This inspired me to create an avenue to impact the lives of every Nigerian and give them an equal opportunity to be part of a promo that can get them out of poverty with as little as N500. This was how Homewin was born!

For us at Homewin, we see it as the stock market of the common man because it gives Nigerians the opportunity to convert N500 into N50,000,000 in 100 days! Our goal is to make 10 Nigerians Landlord in the space of one year.”

Pulse Nigeria

Set to launch on the 1st of May 2022, Nigerians in all parts of the country are super excited and very expectant to start winning. Even landlords are looking forward to winning the grand prize of a house!

Pulse Nigeria

If you play, you stand a chance to win, if you don’t play, you already remove yourself from the list of winners. Follow @homewinng to be the first to know when we launch.

---