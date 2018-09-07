Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Here's why Donald Duke dumped PDP for SDP

Donald Duke Here's why presidential aspirant dumped PDP for SDP

Donald Duke said he joined the SDP to run for the office of president because PDP had unconstitutionally zoned political offices.

  • Published:
Donald Duke to run for President with SDP, dumps PDP play Donald Duke said he joined the SDP to run for the office of president because PDP had unconstitutionally zoned political offices. (Donald Duke Organisation)

Presidential aspirant, Donald Duke has revealed why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Duke made this known on Friday, September 7, 2018 on his Twitter handle after submitting his presidential nomination form to SDP.

The former Cross River State governor said he joined the SDP to run for the office of president in the 2019 election because his former party, PDP had unconstitutionally zoned political offices.

ALSO READ: Donald Duke explains why he missed out on presidency in 2007

Read Donald Duke's reason for quitting PDP

Donald Duke to run for President with SDP, dumps PDP play

Former Cross River governor, Donald Duke

(Premium Times)

 

In a series of tweets, Duke said his decision came after deep reflection and candid assessment of the Nigerian polity.

"Firstly, my erstwhile party, the PDP has unconstitutionally zoned political offices.

 

"As rational as they may see it, it remains unconstitutional and there are not enough strong voices out there speaking up objectively. Besides, democracy is all about choice, how then do we limit the choices we have to some section of the country or the other?

 

"Can we under such aegis obtain the best? Nigeria can only be whole when the sum total of its parts are able to contest freely and at will for the highest office in the land.

 

"Some folks have espoused that only two parties have the physical presence nationwide to win the presidency in a general election. I disagree. Our fate as Nigerians should not be determined by two underperforming platforms, but rather by we ourselves.

 

"By joining the race on the platform of the SDP, I hope my participation enriches the playing field and offers Nigerians a wider berth of options other than a zero some playing field of either the APC or the PDP. Thank you.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osinbajo Read Vice President's reply to Atiku on restructuring Nigeriabullet
2 2019 Presidency PDP stops members from campaigning for Atiku, Saraki,...bullet
3 Amosun Governor says he'll return to Senate for 2nd term in 2019bullet

Related Articles

Donald Duke Ex-Governor to run for President with SDP, dumps PDP after 20 years
Donald Duke Presidential aspirant vows to protect gay Nigerians, but doesn't want them to display love in public
Pulse Opinion Politicians have killed the nation with their silly defections
Pulse Exclusive We sat down with Donald Duke and this is what happened
Donald Duke "How ministers knelt before Abacha and sang his praises", by ex-Gov
Donald Duke Presidential aspirant says Nigerians should be sick of APC, PDP
Donald Duke Aspirant explains why he hasn't announced party for 2019 presidential election
Pulse Exclusive Donald Duke explains why Obasanjo didn't anoint him for president, or vice president, in 2007
Pulse Exclusive Presidential aspirant, Donald Duke, says Nigeria's democracy is 'immature'

Politics

Nigeria has 84m registered voters for 2019 elections - INEC
Vote-Buying INEC vows to prosecute suspects in Osun gubernatorial poll
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adam Oshiomhole has alleged that some aides of Governor Samuel Ortom were involved in the killing of two Catholic priests in Benue state.
Oshiomhole APC Chairman welcomes Shekarau to the party
Shekarau officially dumps PDP for APC
Shekarau PDP presidential aspirant officially dumps party for APC
Ogun workers have received 13th month salary - Ogun Governor says
2019 Election Ogun APC presents 2 'consensus' governorship candidates