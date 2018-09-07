Here's why Donald Duke dumped PDP for SDP

news

Presidential aspirant, Donald Duke has revealed why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Duke made this known on Friday, September 7, 2018 on his Twitter handle after submitting his presidential nomination form to SDP.

The former Cross River State governor said he joined the SDP to run for the office of president in the 2019 election because his former party, PDP had unconstitutionally zoned political offices.

ALSO READ: Donald Duke explains why he missed out on presidency in 2007

Read Donald Duke's reason for quitting PDP

In a series of tweets, Duke said his decision came after deep reflection and candid assessment of the Nigerian polity.